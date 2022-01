GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold earned its first win of the regulars season on Wednesday, despite the Westchester Knicks making a quick comeback after a 27-point deficit.

Unreal start to 2022 and the regular season. Gold win 127-108. — Grand Rapids Gold (@NBAGrandRapids) January 6, 2022

Seven-year NBA veteran Kenneth Faried made his debut with the NBA G League. He racked up one of three double-doubles for the home team, with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Gold will face off with the Knicks again on Friday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Watch live on NBAGLeague.com.