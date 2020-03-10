GR Christian uses speed to advance in tournament

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — You can only hold the Grand Rapids Christian boys basketball team down for so long.

Godwin Heights found that out in Monday’s Division II state tournament opener.

The GR Christian Eagles overcame the Godwin Heights Wolverines’ slow-pace tactic and rolled to a convincing 72-46 district win at Godwin Heights High School.

GR Christian (19-2) advances to Wednesday’s district semifinal and will face Grand River Prep.

The Eagles led by only two (12-10) at the end of the first quarter as Godwin Heights was deliberate on offense and kept it a low-scoring affair.

GR Christian routed the Wolverines 78-38 last week in non-conference play, so coach Eric Taylor figured Godwin Heights would take a different approach.

“We played them last week, so I felt like he would do something different, but I didn’t expect Godwin to slow the game down,” Taylor said. “From a team that loves to play with pace, though, it’s very hard to try and switch and play slow, but you have to try something and mix it up a little bit.”

The score remained tight in the second quarter as the Eagles held a 15-12 advantage with less than five minutes remaining in the first half.

However, GR Christian went on a 9-0 run and grabbed a commanding 33-18 lead at the half. Junior Donovan Brown-Boyd converted a 3-point play in the closing seconds.

“Obviously he did a good job in the first quarter, but I think we figured it out and then it becomes a chess match,” Taylor said. “He played slow, so I said that we have to get out there and trap and speed the game up.

“Once we got ahead, it’s hard to play from behind and still hold the basketball. Once we were able to turn the tables a little bit, we got into a flow and opened the game up.”

GR Christian junior standout Kobe Bufkin knocked down one of his four 3-pointers to put the Eagles up 38-20 in the third quarter.

“We keep our composure really well as a basketball team and we’ve seen the slow-down method this year because we like to play fast,” said Bufkin, who finished with 17 points. “We were used to that, and tonight was a good start for us. Godwin has always had a good program with good coaches, but we were able to get the win.”

The Eagles, who finished 10-2 in the O-K Gold Conference behind first-place Wyoming, were led by Brown-Boyd’s 19 points.

Junior Christian Baty added 10, which included a spectacular dunk off an offensive rebound in the fourth quarter.

“I’m just trying to keep them focused,” Taylor said. “One game at a time, but we have goals. Our goal is to make a postseason run and we have our sights set on bigger things, but you can’t get ahead of yourself.”

Godwin Heights, which finished 7-14 overall, was paced by Cleveland Baskin’s 11 points.