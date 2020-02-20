GR Christian hires new co-head football coaches

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Christian High School has hired new co-head varsity football coaches, the school announced Thursday.

Rueben Riley and Kirk Sundberg have been hired to lead the football program and will have equal responsibility. Grand Rapids Christian believes this may be the first co-coaching model in Michigan.

Riley is a student life coordinator at Grand Rapids Christian Middle School and was an associate head coach of the varsity football program. He played professionally with four different NFL team. Prior to that, Riley graduated from the University of Michigan where he was an All-Big Ten selection and an honorable All-Big Ten mention. Riley is a Creston High School graduate.

Sundberg is a Grand Rapids Christian graduate who is returning to the area from Arizona where he was a counselor and head football coach at Valley Christian High School for two years. Prior to that, he was an offensive coordinator for seven years at Valor Christian High School in Colorado. Sundberg played football at Wheaton College.

The two coaches met with the football program Thursday and have begun their new responsibilities.