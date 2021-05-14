GR boxer’s Olympic dream in jeopardy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids boxer Joe Hicks is getting completely robbed out of a chance to compete in the Olympics — but he is handling his adversity with incredible class.

He is the captain of the U.S. Olympic Boxing Team, and he won the right to be the middle-weight representative in the Olympics.

But first, he had to qualify for the games.

The COVID-19 outbreak around the world prompted the cancellation of the qualifying tournaments, and the formula the International Olympic Committee came up with to fill the spots in his weight class leaves him out.

“Which is very unfair, but unfortunately boxers like me who decided to just try to compete for the Olympics and not for any other international tournaments, we didn’t get any points from a tournament that didn’t matter at the time, now it matters,” Hicks said.

Hicks has had an incredibly positive attitude about the situation.

“I’m up. I’m happy, I’m excited,” Hicks said. “I’ve achieved so many things. The future is only bright, it only can be bright.”

USA boxing is trying to step in and plea the case of Hicks and his other teammates that lost out. There’s still a slight chance it could work in his favor.