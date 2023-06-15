PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic brings out some of the best golfers in the world. Some have close ties to Michigan, like Michigan State University golfer Brooke Biermann.

Biermann plays on a sponsorship exemption after leading the Spartans to their first ever NCAA Regional title.

She had a special start to the day: Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, MSU head coach, announced Biermann as she teed off for her first LPGA event.

Biermann’s dad is also her caddy for the tournament.

Slobodnik-Stoll is looking forward to watching Biermann compete this week and loved that she could be here for Biermann’s first pro tournament.

Biermann is not the only Spartan in the field this week.

Valery Plata is also competing in her second Meijer LPGA Classic. Plata played on an exemption last season but made her way to full-time LPGA status.