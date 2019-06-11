Golfers praise course for Meijer LPGA Classic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — LPGA golfers Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson can all agree on enjoying the tour’s stop at Blythefield Country Club.

“I just love Grand Rapids in general,” Thompson said Tuesday at the golf course in Belmont, north of Grand Rapids. “This is a great course that is always in great shape for us. The fan base in here, we get a lot of fans to come out and support us and just the community really supports us as well.”

Thompson won the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2015, one of many accomplishments since her rookie year in 2012. The Coral Springs, Florida, native owns the longest active streak among all golfers in the LPGA, with six consecutive years of winning at least one event. She also finished 2018 ranked first on the LPGA Tour with 15 eagles.

In her last event this past weekend, Thompson took home the title for the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer. She feels confident as she attempts back-to-back titles.

“I’m continuing to work on the things I need to improve on and want to keep on the consistent pace that I am at,” Thompson said. “I’m really just looking forward to playing.”

Joining Thompson in the field of golfers for the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic is another familiar face in Brooke Henderson. The Ontario, Canada, native took home the title at Blythefield in 2017, just two years after turning professional in 2015. Henderson has completed more than 60 rounds in the LPGA, currently leading anyone, and has 41 career top 10 finishes with eight event victories.

Henderson said she admires how the Meijer LPGA Classic takes care of the course.

“Having them change some of the holes and the layout around a little bit is something the fans will enjoy,” Henderson said. “For (players), it’s a great golf course and we just enjoy to play it a lot.”

Kang isn’t in the same boat as Thompson or Henderson from a player’s standpoint. She is unsatisfied with the results from her game on the tour. The San Francisco native nearly elected not to participate in this year’s Classic, saying she wanted to work on her game rather than compete, but ultimately committed to play because she said Blythefield is a good course for her game.

“You’re going to have good birdie opportunities and the greens are soft,” Kang said. “I should be able to hit them close and I want to be able to make putts. I think it is a good little tester to get myself back in play.

Outside of the way the course plays, Kang loves the dining it puts on for the players and fans.

“I can’t doubt dining coming into this weekend. The food is amazing,” Kang said with a smile. “The weather is always awesome as well, a little bit of jacket weather.”

Getting started Tuesday and finishing Sunday, all three golfers are enjoying the course they love to compete on.