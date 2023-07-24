GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you head to L.E. Kaufman golf course for 18 holes, you may have some special company.

If Bob Gorman asks to join your party, you’re in for some great stories and a show.

“You meet a lot of great people out here,” said Gorman. “Some of them think, ‘Hmm, what’s this guy going to do?”

Gorman has been impressing for years at Kaufman with one arm.

“At age two I had Polio, that was 1951. So I had to start picking my fork up, my spoon up with my left hand,” he said.

He’d then pick up a club 20 years later. He wasn’t confident in his game.

“My friend said ‘I golf, and I’m gonna have you on the golf course with us. (I was like) I don’t think I can do that,” said Gorman. “But I got out there and I really enjoyed it. Come to find, no matter how good or bad you are, golf is for everybody.”

After getting hooked, Gorman started golfing more and more, but couldn’t find as many resources for one-handed golfers.

“I was on the internet wanting to find out how to improve my game, and I ran into this organization of one-armed golfers.”

With the North American One-Armed Golfer Association, Gorman found other avid golfers who connected with him in a way many can’t.

“It was just a brotherhood like you’ve never seen before.”

Through golfing with the organization, he found confidence in his swing and a life away from the course.

“It just gives me confidence in the rest of my life too, that you know, I can do it. I can accomplish anything in my life I really put my mind to.”

Gorman’s bringing that confidence to the west coast as a part of the Phoenix Cup, a tournament where he and other golfers with disabilities will represent the U.S. to take on a team from Scotland.

He never thought he’d get to this point, and through the One-Armed Golfer Association, he wants others to know that they too can do anything.

“I think it can be something that can get them outside of themselves and see that they are something more than what they think they are. That’s what happened to me,” said Gorman.