GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold has turned its season around, and it might be in part due to a stellar play from its point guard Collin Gillespie.

Gillespie was just named the KIA G League Player of the Month, averaging a near triple-double and leading the Gold to a 7-4 record during December. In the team’s win against the Iowa Wolves on Dec. 10, Gillespie did in fact record a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists.

So far this season, Gillespie has appeared in seven games while on a two-way contract with the Gold’s NBA affiliate, the Denver Nuggets. In those games, he has averaged 19 points, nine boards and 10 assists.

This is the second season Gillespie has spent with the Gold. He did not play a game for the team due to injury after he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft out of Villanova.

The Gold looks to continue the winning trend this weekend with a doubleheader against the Osceola Magic at Van Andel Arena. The first game is Friday at 7 p.m. and the second takes place Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets for the games can be found here.