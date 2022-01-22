Gold snag win in final seconds against Fort Wayne Mad Ants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold snagged a win against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the finals seconds of the fourth quarter Saturday.

After leading by up to 25 points in the first half and 21 points in the second, the Mad Ants fought back and tied the game multiple times in the fourth quarter.

With less than 4.7 points left in the game, Petr Cornelie attempted to pull a jumper but was fouled. He was able to sink both free throws with one second remaining. After a 30-second timeout, the Mad Ants were able to inbound the ball on a sideout, but the Gold forced Gabe York to take a contested three that didn’t land.

This is the first win for the Gold since Jan. 8.

The Gold is heading to Detroit, MI to compete against in-state rival, the Motor City Cruise, at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse on Jan. 24. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Watch live on NBAGLeague.com.