GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday, athletes from across the country competed at the Mary Free Bed Invitational Adult Wheelchair Basketball Tournament.

It started at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mary Free Bed YMCA, located at 5500 Burton St. SE. Throughout the weekend, nine teams are set to compete across three divisions. The teams come from places like California, Ohio and Minnesota.

The Mary Free Bed Invitational Adult Wheelchair Basketball Tournament on Dec. 2, 2023.

This season, the Mary Free Bed Pacers have a secret weapon, as Team USA gold medal winner John Boie joins the team for the first time. Boie is freshly back from the Para Pan Games in Chile, where Team USA won another gold.

“We’re going to be going to Paris next year to defend that,” Boie said.

The gold medalist says he’s happy to play in Grand Rapids.

“I’m the rookie on the team this year, so I play in like a guard position. But I played against a lot of these guys over the years with my old team,” Boie said. “My team from before folded, so I’m blessed to be able to play with these guys this year. And play alongside some of them instead of against some of them.”

This weekend’s tournament is free to attend, and the public is welcome.

“Give it a chance. Come out and watch some wheelchair basketball,” Boie said.

He says it’s different than you might expect.

“A lot of people have never seen it. And it’s one thing to watch it on your computer or on TV. It’s another thing to see it live, hear a tire blow up, hear the grinding of the wheels, seeing people fall over and get back up,” Boie said. “It’s a lot more competitive than people think.”

If you want to see Boie and the rest of the Mary Free Bed Pacers in action, the tournament resumes at 9 a.m. Sunday.