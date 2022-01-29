Gold keeps winning streak after beating the Cleveland Charge

CANTON, Ohio (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Gold secured their fourth win in a row on Saturday night against the Cleveland Charge with a final score of 98-82.

The Gold’s efficient ball movement allowed them to control the floor, earning 52 points. The Charge earned 40 points, but their 15 turnovers allowed Grand Rapids to collect 21 points.

Grand Rapids’ Nik Stauskas led the Gold with an impressive 18 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Cavaliers two-way player R.J. Nembhard Jr. scored a game-high 24 points, and 7 rebounds.

Next Friday the Gold heads to Portland, Maine to face off against the Red Claws at the Portland Expo Building starting at 7 p.m.