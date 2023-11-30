GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Gold guard and former Michigan Wolverine Zak Irvin has been suspended for five games for violating the NBA G League’s anti-gambling rules.

G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced the suspension on Monday but did not detail what exact rules Irvin violated.

The NBA is looser with its gambling policies than most others. According to ESPN, NBA players and employees are only banned from betting on NBA games or any league-related properties, which include the G League and the WNBA. Leagues like Major League Baseball don’t allow any gambling related to baseball, including fantasy games. The NCAA is even stricter. It doesn’t allow gambling on any sport that is sponsored by the association at any level — pro, college or amateur.

Irvin missed his first game Wednesday in the Gold’s 115-90 loss to Cleveland. He is slated to return to the lineup Sunday, Dec. 10 when the Gold host the Iowa Wolves.

Irvin was a three-year starter for the Wolverines, helping lead the team to the Sweet Sixteen as a senior in 2017. Irvin went undrafted that year and has spent his pro career bouncing between the G League and playing overseas.

Irvin signed with the Gold after being acquired from the free agent player pool in March. The 6-foot-6 guard has played off the bench for the Gold this season, averaging 8 points and 3 rebounds in 12 minutes of playing time.