Gold continues winning streak against the Cleveland Charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold continued its winning streak Saturday by clenching a win against the Cleveland Charge with a final score of 99-92.

Sharpshooter Matt Ryan earned a game-high 34 points, a new career-high that he recently set with 32 points on January 5 against the Knicks. He also added four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Guard Quade Green recorded 23 points, six rebounds and four assists. Giorgi Bezhanishvili earned 15 points, five rebounds and two assists, shooting 7-11 from the field. Trevon Duval contributed 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Gold returns to action Tuesday against the College Park Skyhawks at the Gateway center Arena in College Park, GA.