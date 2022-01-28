Gold comes out on top against the Cleveland Charge

CANTON, Ohio (WOOD) — After a back-and-fourth game between the Grand Rapids Gold and the Cleveland Charge, the Denver Nuggets affiliate came out on top for their third straight win.

Matt Ryan was a trailblazer on the court Friday, earning a game-high 21 points to go along with four rebounds. Nik Stauskas followed with a near double-double. He tallied 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Tarik Black added another 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Petr Cornelie had an impressive double-double and contributed 14 points, 16 boards, four assists and four steals.

The Gold won 29-14.

The Gold will play the Charge Saturday at the Wolstein Center. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Watch live on NBAGLeague.com.