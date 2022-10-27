GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold will soon kick off its new season in a new home.

Its home opener at Van Andel Arena downtown is set for Nov. 10. The Gold, affiliated with the Denver Nuggets, will play the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate the Motor City Cruise. The first 2,000 fans will get a T-shirt and magnet schedule.

The team has organized 11 theme nights — some of which will support charity — and some special ticket deals to urge people to come out.

Tuesday games will be buy one, get one on tickets and Thursday games will have $2 beer and hot dogs.

“We have a lot of weekday games, so hoping to grab a lot of people that work downtown, come, can hang out at the arena and watch us play there,” Gold marketing coordinator Brittney Whitefield said.

On Sundays, families can buy a $50 package for four tickets, which includes a $20 food voucher.

Ticket purchasing information can be found on the Gold’s website.