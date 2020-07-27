GLIAC goes conference-only for fall sports

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams will play only conference matches during the fall 2020 season.

The 12-member GLIAC said the limited schedule will help schools practice COVID-19 safety measures and give them enough time for training.

The conference will also determine on a sport-by-sport basis which games will go forward at all, its Council of Presidents decided Friday.

In West Michigan, Davenport University, Ferris State University and Grand Valley State University are GLIAC members. Fall sports include football, volleyball, soccer, cross country, and women’s tennis.

GLIAC says it has laid out safety plans for fall and winter sports under recommendations from the NCAA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Council will meet again early next week to check each school’s readiness to implement those plans.