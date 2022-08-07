FILE – A ball is thrown during a softball game on Feb. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan softball team won the Junior League World Series Championship on Saturday.

Georgetown Little League beat South Carolina 5-1.

The team’s community will be celebrating its victory with a welcome home event at Vitale’s Hudsonville, according to the Georgetown Little League Facebook page.

They will be escorted from the airport. People are asked to line up on 32nd Street off of M-6.

At Vitale’s, there will be a meet and greet with the team.

More information can be found at georgetownll.com.