Georgetown Little League softball wins state title
JACKSON, Mich. (WOOD) — Georgetown's Little League 10-U softball team shut out Escanaba Wednesday to claim the state championship.
Georgetown won 10-1 at a game in Jackson.
Alli Wright pitched a perfect game and recorded 11 strikeouts. Offensively, Georgetown banged out 14 hits in helping plate 10 runs.
In all, Georgetown outscored opponents 144-7 over 12 games at the district and state level.
Death Valley sets tentative world record for hottest month
