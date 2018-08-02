Sports

Georgetown Little League softball wins state title

JACKSON, Mich. (WOOD) — Georgetown's Little League 10-U softball team shut out Escanaba Wednesday to claim the state championship.  

Georgetown won 10-1 at a game in Jackson.

Alli Wright pitched a perfect game and recorded 11 strikeouts. Offensively, Georgetown banged out 14 hits in helping plate 10 runs.

In all, Georgetown outscored opponents 144-7 over 12 games at the district and state level.

