Genschaw managing more than opponents on way to USTA's

Connor Genschaw poses for a photo on a tennis court.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A racket whizzing past his ear on its way to smashing a tennis ball has been a sweet sound to Connor Genschaw for a very long time.

After picking up a racket for the first time at 3 years old, it only took him five years to win his first tournament.

"After that, it just cascaded from there," said the former Forest Hills Central standout.

He capped his high school career with the Rangers last fall by winning the singles state championship. However, winning is not as easy as he makes it look.

Genschaw has Type 1 diabetes, which requires him to take extra preparation to play a match.

"The day after I was diagnosed I definitely played some tennis," he said.

He has to watch his blood sugar levels hours before a match at a tournament. To help with that, he wears an electric pump that helps regulate and monitor his blood sugar.

"It took hours to acclimate to get mentally ready to play tennis," said Genschaw.

His preparation will be put into practice next week when he competes in the United States Tennis Association Boys National Championships in Kalamazoo, where he will have more than friends and family cheering him on.

Genschaw is also a youth coach for the Grand Rapids Tennis Academy. He takes great pride in helping kids who hope to follow in his footsteps and being a good role model for them.

"You don't want to show emotions because if they see your emotion then they'll copy that,” he said.