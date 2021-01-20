Gazelle Girl 1/2 Marathon remains virtual race in 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There may be snow on the ground, but don’t let that stop you from lacing up those running shoes.

That’s because registration for the Gazelle Girl Half Marathon, 10K and 5K opens on Jan. 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. ET.

The race, open to women, will once again be a virtual event in 2021. Organizers say while they are looking forward to one day gathering at the starting line, it simply isn’t safe to do so this year due to the pandemic.

Race weekend is scheduled to take place April 16 to 18, with more details to come about a schedule of online events.

New this year, Gazelle Girl is introducing the Legacy Love Series. Runners can add one or two additional distances during registration to complete during the spring.

For more information about the event and to sign up, go to gazellegirlhalfmarathon.com.