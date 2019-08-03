Garrett Rank wins Western Amateur

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Garrett Rank is an NHL official, cancer survivor and the champion of one of the most prestigious amateur golf titles in the world.

Rank, of Ontario, Canada, won the 117th Western Amateur at Point O’ Woods Golf & Country Club in Benton Harbor on Saturday.

Rank earned the George R. Thorne Trophy with a 3 and 2 victory over Daniel Wetterich, of Cincinnati, Ohio.

In addition, the 31-year-old is the first Canadian to win the Western Amateur since 1977.

Rank was 1 down after five in the final but took the lead with a birdie at No. 7. Rank went 2 up after making a birdie on the ninth.

Wetterich answered with a birdie at No. 10, but Rank took control with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 14-15 to go 3 up. He parred the 16th to end the match.

Rank carded six birdies and won seven holes. Wetterich made four birdies and won four holes. The two didn’t tie a hole until No. 8.

“I’ve had a lot of close calls in big events,” Rank said in a press release. “To finally break through is huge. I’m a big believer in the more you put yourself under pressure you learn something every time. I relied on that.”