Friday night high school hoops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday night was jam packed with high school basketball games.

In the O-K Gold, Wyoming had a win over Grand Rapids Christian. Final score 62-61.

In Kalamazoo, Schoolcraft beat Kalamazoo Christian 75 to 39.

In Muskegon, the Big Reds faced off with Reeths-Puffer. Muskegon won 64 to 55.

Tri Unity Christian hosted Holland Calvary. Tri Unity won 60-55.

East Kentwood and Hudsonville faced off in Hudsonville. East Kentwood handed Hudsonville their first loss with a final score of 53-46.

In the O-K Gold, East Grand Rapids hosted Wayland. EGR won 72 to 36.