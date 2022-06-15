PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic is Nelly Korda’s second tournament back after recovering from a blood clot.

Korda is the reigning champion in the event. After winning it last year, she won her first major at KMPG, a gold medal and the No. 1 spot in November.

In the offseason, she was diagnosed with a blood clot. That kept her off the green for several tournaments. She returned last week at the U.S. Women’s Open, a little later than she had hoped. She now ranks second globally in points allowed.

“I love this event, as I said before, and I don’t think I’ve missed a year,” Korda said of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Also in the field at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont this week is two-time Meijer LPGA Classic winner Brooke Henderson, who is coming off a win at the ShopRite Classic.