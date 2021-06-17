Four-way tie after first round of Meijer LPGA Classic

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic teed off Thursday after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lauren Stephenson, Charley Hull, Leona Maguire and Nasa Hataoka finished the first round tied at first, all of them shooting 7 under par.

Min Lee was 8 under at one point, but fell back to finish at 6 under.

Lexi Thompson, who won the Classic in 2015, finished the day tied for 11th place at 4 under. Brooke Henderson, the reigning champ, finished 4 over, tied at 127th.

  • Lexi Thompson on the green during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on June 17, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)
  • Lexi Thompson on the green during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on June 17, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)
  • Lexi Thompson swings during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on June 17, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)
  • Lexi Thompson walks along the course during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on June 17, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)
  • Lexi Thompson (left) and Brooke Henderson (right) during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on June 17, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)
  • Brooke Henderson swings during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on June 17, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)
  • Brooke Henderson during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on June 17, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Golfers were happy to see plenty of spectators on the course, something that has been missing during the pandemic.

“The fans following us today, it was a lot of fun because my whole family is here and then their friends are here cheering for me, too,” Lee said. “Making the birdie, they were just screaming. And I was just happy that I can have that with me.”

“It’s so nice,” Maguire agreed. “This is our first event to have tents up again and have people walking around. And it’s nice to hit a good shot and have people clap and cheering you on. So hopefully this is a sign of things to come and it’s nice to have fans back out here for sure.”

The Classic continues Friday and runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats