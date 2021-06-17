Four-way tie after first round of Meijer LPGA Classic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic teed off Thursday after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lauren Stephenson, Charley Hull, Leona Maguire and Nasa Hataoka finished the first round tied at first, all of them shooting 7 under par.
Min Lee was 8 under at one point, but fell back to finish at 6 under.
Lexi Thompson, who won the Classic in 2015, finished the day tied for 11th place at 4 under. Brooke Henderson, the reigning champ, finished 4 over, tied at 127th.
Golfers were happy to see plenty of spectators on the course, something that has been missing during the pandemic.
“The fans following us today, it was a lot of fun because my whole family is here and then their friends are here cheering for me, too,” Lee said. “Making the birdie, they were just screaming. And I was just happy that I can have that with me.”
“It’s so nice,” Maguire agreed. “This is our first event to have tents up again and have people walking around. And it’s nice to hit a good shot and have people clap and cheering you on. So hopefully this is a sign of things to come and it’s nice to have fans back out here for sure.”
The Classic continues Friday and runs through Sunday.