Four-way tie after first round of Meijer LPGA Classic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic teed off Thursday after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lauren Stephenson, Charley Hull, Leona Maguire and Nasa Hataoka finished the first round tied at first, all of them shooting 7 under par.

Min Lee was 8 under at one point, but fell back to finish at 6 under.

Lexi Thompson, who won the Classic in 2015, finished the day tied for 11th place at 4 under. Brooke Henderson, the reigning champ, finished 4 over, tied at 127th.

Lexi Thompson on the green during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on June 17, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Lexi Thompson on the green during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on June 17, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Lexi Thompson swings during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on June 17, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Lexi Thompson walks along the course during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on June 17, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Lexi Thompson (left) and Brooke Henderson (right) during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on June 17, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Brooke Henderson swings during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on June 17, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Brooke Henderson during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on June 17, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Golfers were happy to see plenty of spectators on the course, something that has been missing during the pandemic.

“The fans following us today, it was a lot of fun because my whole family is here and then their friends are here cheering for me, too,” Lee said. “Making the birdie, they were just screaming. And I was just happy that I can have that with me.”

“It’s so nice,” Maguire agreed. “This is our first event to have tents up again and have people walking around. And it’s nice to hit a good shot and have people clap and cheering you on. So hopefully this is a sign of things to come and it’s nice to have fans back out here for sure.”

The Classic continues Friday and runs through Sunday.