GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Michigan State guard and current NBA free agent Bryn Forbes was arrested in Texas Wednesday, accused of domestic assault.

According to KSAT, the 29-year-old was arrested around 5:15 a.m. in San Antonio. The preliminary police report said Forbes got upset with the woman while they were in public and an altercation started when they got home. Police say the woman was struck several times and needed medical assistance.

The Lansing native started his college career at Cleveland State and was named Rookie of the Year in the Horizon League for the 2012-2013 season. In 2014, Forbes announced he was coming home and transferring to Michigan State.

He played two seasons under coach Tom Izzo, averaging 20.6 points per game in his senior season. Forbes went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft but latched on with San Antonio, playing four seasons with the Spurs.

In November 2020, he signed a two-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks and played in a reserve role as the team won the 2021 NBA title.

After another stint with the Spurs and a trade to Denver, Forbes signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves in July 2022. He was waived by the team on Feb. 9.