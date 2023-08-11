SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Grand Valley State University All-American golfer won the 107th Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship Friday.

Katie Chipman, 25, of Canton, had a 1-up win at Spring Lake Country Club, according to the Golf Association of Michigan.

Despite trailing behind Troy’s Olivia Hemmila for much of the title match, Chipman eventually took the lead, winning two consecutive holes and then a third by burying a 39-foot birdie putt on hole 17.

Chipman told News 8 she felt “shock” and “happiness” at the win.

“I didn’t know this was going to be the result at the end of the week,” she said. “I just kind of wanted to make it to match play — that was the first goal.”

Chipman also added her name to the Patti Shook Boice Trophy, according to GAM.

The 107th Michigan Women’s Amateur, presented by Carl’s Golfland, started Monday and wrapped up Friday.