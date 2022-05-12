GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Doug Wabeke, a former Grand Rapids Community College baseball coach, has been named to the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Over the 17 years Wabeke led the team, the Raiders won four national championships, GRCC said in a Thursday release.

“The GRCC baseball program has a proud history, and the team was dominating when Coach Wabeke was at the helm,” GRCC Athletic Director Lauren Ferullo said in the release. “It is wonderful to see him honored by the NJCAA, reflecting respect for his career, and the GRCC Athletics program.”

Wabeke became head coach during the 1987 to 1988 school year and held the role until 2004. The team took national titles in 1996, 1997, 2003 and 2004.

He was one of four named to the National Junior College Athletic Association hall, GRCC said.