Former Detroit Tiger Daniel Schlereth, shown in this 2011 file photo, will join the WMU Broncos baseball staff as the pitching coach. (AP file)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Detroit Tiger will return to Michigan to join the coaching staff of the Western Michigan University baseball team.

The Broncos have announced Daniel Schlereth has been hired as the team’s new pitching coach.

“We are very excited to announce the addition of Daniel Schlereth to the Bronco Baseball program,” head coach Billy Gernon said in a news release. “When the search began, I was looking for someone that would help take our program to the next level. It was important to bring someone on board that had experienced as much success as possible.”

As a player, Schlereth was a star at the University of Arizona and selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 26th overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut in May of the following season.

In December 2009, Schlereth was traded to Detroit as part of a three-team deal including Max Scherzer, Curtis Granderson, Phil Coke and Austin Jackson. He appeared in 73 games as a relief pitcher for the Tigers before being demoted to Triple-A Toledo in 2012 and eventually diagnosed with tendonitis in his throwing shoulder.

(Courtesy WMU Broncos Athletics)

Schlereth rehabbed from the injury but never made it back to the major leagues. He played for minor league affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners.

He announced his player retirement in 2019 and joined the Pirates’ Player Development and Scouting Department.

“I can’t fully express my excitement in joining the Bronco Baseball program at Western Michigan University,” Schlereth said in a news release. “I have long considered the state of Michigan as my ‘baseball home.’ From the start, I have felt a connection to Coach Gernon and feel extremely grateful for the opportunity to be part of a great staff at Western Michigan. I’m looking forward to returning to the great state of Michigan this fall and pursuing success on and off the field.”

Schlereth is wrapping up his first season in a coaching role, serving as the manager of the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League. The Slammers are 46-43 on the season, 3.5 games out of a playoff spot.