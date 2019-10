CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school soccer continued Wednesday night with Forest Hills Northern and Gaylord.

In the first half, FHN Huskies Will Patrick threw in and Andrew Kremer redirected it with his left foot bringing the score 1-0.

Shortly after Huskies Simon Scharich passed to Ludwig Tilly who scored bringing it to 2-0.

FHN defeated Gaylord 7-2 to advance to the regional final.