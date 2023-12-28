GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A men’s soccer player has become the first West Michigan native to be taken in the first round of the Major League Soccer draft.

Aidan O’Connor, a Forest Hills Northern graduate who went on to play for Western Michigan and Virginia, was drafted 12th overall by the New York Red Bulls on Dec. 19.

“It was just incredible,” O’Connor said of hearing his name called. “It was something I had been talking about in weeks leading up, but even the day of the draft, I wasn’t quite sure where I was going to land, so hearing my name called, especially with the Red Bulls, was just super exciting.”

O’Connor led Forest Hills Northern to a state championship in 2019. He was also named Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019. At Virginia, he played in the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2023.

He said he loves the competition and how invested people get in soccer, which is a growing sport in the United States.

“The people in the community are super passionate about it. So when you’re involved in that community, you really feel it,” he said.

There are plans in the works to build a soccer stadium in Grand Rapids, a proposal O’Connor hopes will help create a clearer pathway for aspiring professional athletes.

“Adding a team, especially in a city like Grand Rapids, that’s also growing, I think will give people more of a pipeline and a little bit more of a structure to get from maybe high school or club soccer and then to that next level. I think that a lot of people get to a certain level in West Michigan and they kind of hit a roadblock and they don’t know where to go after that,” he said.

O’Connor will soon head to a mini camp in Florida, after which he’ll go to training camp. The MLS season begins in February.