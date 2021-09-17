Wyoming HS students draw strength from program that rewards leaders

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — In nearly every high school, visitors will find a mission statement painted, plastered or pictured on the wall but the students at Wyoming High School have it written on their hearts.

“We’re encouraged to be kind, compassionate and gracious all day every day at school,” said senior Luci Hall.

The school’s Alpha Wolf 11 program promotes those characteristics daily. Educators use it to honor two sophomores, juniors and seniors at the end of each semester who demonstrate remarkable behavior.

Teachers, students and staff vote on the winners, who are unveiled during the school-wide Alpha Wolf 11 Champions of Character assemblies.

“We need to recognize that we have good qualities, and when we bring those together, we can be a very strong community,” said Hall.

Wyoming High School teacher John Doyle started Alpha Wolf 11 six years ago. He got the idea after watching his son earn a similar honor when he was a Grandville Middle School.

Doyle’s students have since embraced the program. Some said Alpha Wolf 11 not only highlights the standouts at the school but spotlight’s diversity.

“Being able to see other people’s cultures, ethnicity and where they come from, that means a lot to me,” said junior Eulaya Powell.

For others, the program is an extension of the golden rule.

“Always treat others how you want to be treated,” said senior Trista Wekema.

It’s also a sign of transformation.

“I’ve seen myself trying to be better, do better and be more kind,” said senior, Amani Hobson.

Above all, students said Alpha Wolf 11 is a uniter, at a time when America is deeply divided. “It encourages that connection in a way I think other schools don’t have,” said Hall.