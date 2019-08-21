White Cloud varsity football season cancelled

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — Due to low participation, the White Cloud High School varsity football season has been cancelled.

White Cloud Public Schools Superintendent Ed Canning posted the following statement on Facebook Tuesday:

“WC Community:

I just wanted you all to be aware that due to low numbers, the Varsity Football Season has been cancelled. By doing this it has a tremendous effect on many other extracurricular groups and events. We will keep you posted.

On a positive note, we have 25+ numbers currently on the Junior Varsity Football team and solid numbers in 7th and 8th grade football Rocket program.

This is very unfortunate and we look forward the the rebuilding of this program in years to come.

Mr. Canning”