‘We’ve never punted’: Unity Christian’s powerful offense

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Unity Christian T offense has been simply dominant this season.

“It starts up front,” Unity Christian head coach Craig Tibbe said. “Talk to any of our T guys and (they’ll tell you) our linemen get it done up there. So we do have a great group of linemen up front.”

The big boys up front supplying the power and space for a deep backfield, loaded with speed.

“It’s exciting,” tight end and defensive lineman Jon Bosma said. “It definitely feels good to know that you’re doing that for your guys, you’re putting yourself last so those guys can have success and ultimately win games.”

“There’s some speed back there,” Tibbe said. “All of our backs. Speed in any offense is great, but for us, holy cow, speed is amazing.”

The team has scored 640 points so far this season.

“We’ve been running the same plays since like fourth grade,” quarterback Cam Chandler said. “So it’s kind of just like muscle memory.”

“The details, I think, are important for us,” Tibbe said. “And the kids have taken ownership of that.”

The offense has been so good, in fact, that the designated punter — also the quarterback — has only punted during practice, Tibbe said.

“We’ve never punted this year,” Chandler said with a smile.

“We’re a little stubborn sometimes,” Tibbe said. “We’ve been stopped a couple of times on fourth.”

But not very often.

Unity Christian will play Cadillac Saturday at Jenison High School in a regional final.