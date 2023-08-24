GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan high school football players are getting back on the gridiron, some of them vying for a college scholarship.

247 Sports analyst Allen Trieu broke down the region’s top prospects:

Destin Piggee, Muskegon Darrin Strey, Paw Paw Derek Pennington, Caledonia Stellan Bowman, East Kentwood Miguel Botello, Muskegon Jayden Terry, Grandville Maxwell Richardson, Forest Hills Central Brock Townsend, Caledonia Ty Hudkins, Forest Hills Central ​Gabe VanSickle, Coopersville

“The kids are always feeling like they have to fight for recruitment. It’s not Detroit, it’s not Chicago. They know they have to go out and get it,” Trieu said. “When (college coaches) come through the area, the kids appreciate that and they handle recruitment the right way. The coaches do a great job getting the kids on the map, and I think that’s why you’re seeing more foot traffic though Western Michigan.”