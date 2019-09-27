VanderHoff leads Caledonia to win over West Ottawa

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Carson VanderHoff scored five touchdowns and Caledonia earned a 49-14 victory over West Ottawa Thursday at West Ottawa Athletic Stadium.

After the Panthers scored in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 28-14, Vanderhoff broke loose for a 35-yard touchdown run to put Caledonia up 35-14. He then added runs of 29 and 58 yards.

The Scots opened the scoring when Jax Kinninger threw Jack Snider 38-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Vanderhoff added a short touchdown run to push the advantage to 14-0.

West Ottawa scored its first touchdown of the game when Jake Zimmer found Max Voet down the far sideline for a 54-yard touchdown.

Vanderhoff helped the Scots answer on the final play of the first quarter with a 57-yard touchdown run changing the score to 21-7. Kinniger completed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Snider to wrap up the scoring in the first half.

West Ottawa’s Zimmer scored on a 42-yard run to start the second half setting the stage for VanderHoff.

The two teams were originally scheduled to play Friday night, but due to a threat of severe weather then and a shortage of officials on Saturday, they agreed to play Thursday night instead.

Caledonia improves to 2-3. West Ottawa falls to 0-5.