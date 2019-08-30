Unity Christian tops Allendale with last-second catch

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — When lightning forced Allendale from the field Thursday night, the Falcons were trailing Hudsonville Unity Christian 16-12 at the half.

Friday, they looked for redemption as they returned to the field to take on the reigning state champions.

Both teams had the earliest start among Friday’s Frenzy games, with a 9:30 a.m. kickoff.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Football Frenzy Week 1 scores | Week 1 Thursday highlights | Week 1 Friday highlights

Running on about five hours of sleep, Unity Christian coach Craig Tibbe said the late night and early start were an unusual challenge for his players.

“I was just hoping the kids slept good, that’s all that matters is that they’ve got to come ready and you know they were a little sore this morning. You don’t do that very often, come back and play right away, hard. So I give them credit. Both teams came out and played pretty good team football,” Tibbe said.

In the third quarter, Unity Christian’s Paul VanderPloeg made an amazing catch off a defender’s helmet, giving Unity a 28-12 lead.

Later Allendale Quarterback Owen Burk answered with a 70-yard run for the touchdown, tying the game at 28. After another touchdown, Burke built Allendale’s lead to 36-34 with a two-point conversion.

Down by two points with 10 seconds on the clock, Unity Christian’s Austin Schuiteman made an amazing grab for a crucial touchdown, sealing Unity’s 40-36 victory.