Frenzy student of the week embodies what it means to get involved

On the right, Rylie Stuer, the Football Frenzy Student of the Week.

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Rylie Stuer is excited to be back to a more normal routine as she begins her senior year at Wayland Union High School.

“There are so many things past seniors haven’t been able to do and now we get to do it. We’re just going to make the most out of it and do everything,” she said of trying to move past the pandemic.

Stuer is what her teachers and administrators call the epitome of an active, involved student. She is involved with countless clubs, on the varsity debate and swim teams as team captain, student council, National Honor Society and Students Against Destructive Decisions.

Her advice to underclassmen is to branch out like she has and try as many new things as possible.

“It’s good to get a bunch of new perspectives from a bunch of different people and groups,” she said. “You just see everything from a different light.”

That level of involvement doesn’t leave a lot of time to spend with family, but Stuer says she makes it work.

“I do a lot of planning beforehand,” she said. “When I’m doing my homework, I do it with my family and have dinner with them. We also go on a lot of vacations on the weekends, we have a lot of fun.”

She hopes to attend Notre Dame University next year to study psychology and join the swim club if she is able to get accepted through an early decision application.

As far as her time at Wayland goes, she thinks being on the student council may have had the biggest impact on her.

“I see the community as a whole and all the ways we can impact others,” she said.

Her drive to see the world from all angles and try new things is what makes Rylie Stuer the WOOD TV8 Football Frenzy Tailgate Student of the Week.