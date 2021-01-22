State high school football finals begin today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The longest Football Frenzy season on record is finally coming to an end this weekend.
Eight teams will face off Friday and another eight Saturday in the Michigan High School Athletic Association 2020 football finals. The games will be streamed live online.
The 2020 playoff schedule:
- Division 8: Centreville vs Ubly at 10 a.m. Friday
- Division 2: Muskegon Mona Shores vs Warren De La Salle Collegiate at 1 p.m. Friday
- Division 6: Montague vs Clinton at 4:30 p.m. Friday
- Division 4: Cadillac vs Detroit Country Day at 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Division 7: New Lothrop vs Traverse City St. Francis at 10 a.m. Saturday
- Division 1: Davison vs West Bloomfield at 1 p.m. Saturday
- Division 5: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs Frankenmuth at 4:30 p.m. Saturday
- Division 3: DeWitt vs River Rouge at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Check back with woodtv.com for scores and highlights.