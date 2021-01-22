State high school football finals begin today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The longest Football Frenzy season on record is finally coming to an end this weekend.

Eight teams will face off Friday and another eight Saturday in the Michigan High School Athletic Association 2020 football finals. The games will be streamed live online.

The 2020 playoff schedule:

Division 8: Centreville vs Ubly at 10 a.m. Friday

Division 2: Muskegon Mona Shores vs Warren De La Salle Collegiate at 1 p.m. Friday

Division 6: Montague vs Clinton at 4:30 p.m. Friday

Division 4: Cadillac vs Detroit Country Day at 7:30 p.m. Friday

Division 7: New Lothrop vs Traverse City St. Francis at 10 a.m. Saturday

Division 1: Davison vs West Bloomfield at 1 p.m. Saturday

Division 5: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs Frankenmuth at 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Division 3: DeWitt vs River Rouge at 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Check back with woodtv.com for scores and highlights.