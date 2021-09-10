Sparta HS student council makes difference with focus on inclusivity

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — Though every student council focuses on ways to get the school involved in activities, members of Sparta High School’s student council have made an impact by focusing on inclusivity.

“Sparta is not just a school, it’s a family,” 11th grader Macy Wheelock said.

Her fellow council member, Alektra Dull, feels that in a very personal way. Dull is a 10th grader who says the council is really fun and makes her feel important. This is her first year with the group, and it has been a meaningful already, only a couple weeks into the semester.

“I actually have autism, but the people around me have helped me focus more … even if they don’t realize it,” Dull said. “I struggle with that, and typically focus on art, but when they ask me for my opinion, I can focus on something else.”

She said it has brought her out of her comfort zone in a good way.

The rest of the student council members try to take that same approach with everyone, hoping to have that impact on larger scale.

“It’s just such a wide variety of people, and we don’t just keep it inside with us, we also ask our friends or other peers what they want to see changed in the school,” senior Aaliya Dekubber said.

Like students in many other districts, these young men and women are excited to get back to something that feels more like normal.

The football game on Friday will be the “Patriot Game.” Members of the student council have special cheers planned to honor our military veterans while they all wear red, white, and blue. Kendyl Bjorkman, an 11th grader, is looking forward to being a part of that.

“Sitting in the student section, cheering on the team and just experiencing high school because I have already missed out on a year, I’m going to try and get as involved as I can,” Bjorkman said.