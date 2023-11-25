DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — The South Christian football team could’ve just packed it in after falling behind by 20 points in the third quarter of Saturday’s Division 4 state championship game.

However, the Sailors never quit and came within three yards of completing an incredible comeback.

South Christian’s stirring rally fell short in a 33-27 loss to Harper Woods at Ford Field.

It was Harper Creek’s first state title as the Pioneers spoiled South Chrstian’s bid for back-to-back state championships and its fifth in school history.

“It was a heck of a football game,” Sailors coach Danny Brown said. “Obviously we didn’t come out on the right end of it, but those are the fun ones and all you can ask for is for a chance at the end of the game.”

“We could’ve easily folded, but the kids just kept fighting and that’s been our M.O. all year. When things are stacked against us, we just keep swinging and we try to find a way.”

The Sailors trailed 27-7 with less than 9 minutes remaining in the third quarter but mounted a comeback.

They scored 14 consecutive points on touchdown runs by Charlie Schreur and quarterback Carson Vis to make it 27-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Harper Woods (11-3) pushed its lead back to 33-20 with 6:34 left, but South Christian answered with a 22-yard run by Vis.

After a key defensive stop, the Sailors drove down to the Harper Creek 3-yard line with three seconds left, but couldn’t produce the potential game-winning touchdown as the Pioneers’ pressure forced Vis into an incomplete pass to end it.

“We would’ve liked one more play there at the end, but credit Harper Woods,” Brown said. “They have a heck of a football team with a ton of talent. They are fast and they played hard.”

South Christian fell behind early after a pair of first-half rushing touchdowns gave Harper Creek a 14-0 lead.

“That isn’t a team that you can spot 14 points like that and expect to win,” Brown said. “Obviously we fought back and had a chance there.”

The Sailors fought back in the second quarter as Vis tossed a 39-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Jake Vermaas to make it 14-7. It capped off a seven-play, 90-yard drive.

After a stalled South Christian drive, the Pioneers padded their lead in the final minute of the half with a touchdown pass from Nate Rocheleau to Dakota Guerrant.

The Sailors had an opportunity to trim the deficit with two seconds in the half, but couldn’t produce points and Harper Creek led 20-7.

“The message at halftime was keep playing,” Brown said. “We’ve been resilient and nothing you do in life when you’re chasing success is ever going to be easy. There’s going to be adversity and so I’m proud of them. We almost had it.”

Vis completed 33 of 40 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 80 yards on 17 carries.

“We came together and we talked about how this is our last time ever playing together,” Vis said. “We can’t lie down or quit because that’s what they wanted us to do.”

Vermaas had 10 catches for 196 yards, while Austin Tiesma finished with 8 catches for 120 yards.

The Sailors (11-3) lost three games during the regular season, but peaked during the postseason to reach the finals again.

“A credit to our coaches for figuring it out after halftime and we played a great three quarters, I guess,” Vermaas said. “In 20 years I’m not going to look back at just this game. I’m going to look at the whole year.

“I think the odds were stacked against us and a lot of people didn’t believe in us because we didn’t have a lot coming back. But it felt good to help lead this team and I’m thankful for this year.”