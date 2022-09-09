GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 3 of the high school football season means the start of conference play for the Frenzy spotlight games:
- Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Catholic Central, which is aiming for its 40th consecutive win. (O-K Gold)
- Grand Rapids West Catholic at Spring Lake. (O-K Blue)
- Defending conference champ Forest Hills Central at Byron Center. (O-K White)
The Football Frenzy is also working to get highlights from these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Portage Central at Battle Creek Lakeview
- Sparta at Comstock Park
- Lawton at Constantine
- Unity Christian at Coopersville
- Northview at East Grand Rapids
- Kenowa Hills at Forest Hills Eastern
- East Kentwood at Grand Haven
- Forest Hills Northern at Grand Rapids Christian
- Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Grand Rapids South Christian
- Wyoming at Grand Rapids Union (at Houseman Field)
- Grandville at Hudsonville
- Caledonia at Jenison
- Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo United
- Belding at Kelloggsville
- Holland at Mona Shores
- Reeths-Puffer at Muskegon
- Benton Harbor at Muskegon Catholic Central
- Battle Creek Central at Portage Northern
- Plainwell at Sturgis
- Rockford at West Ottawa
- Zeeland East vs. Zeeland West
