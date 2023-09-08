GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Friday, and that means the Football Frenzy is back.
This week, we’ll be shining the spotlight on three games:
- Grand Rapids West Catholic at Coopersville
- Lowell at East Grand Rapids
- Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at Mona Shores
We’ll also be sending crews to these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern at Byron Center
- White Pigeon at Decatur
- Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Forest Hills Eastern
- Grandville at Grand Haven
- Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central at Grand Rapids Christian
- Wayland at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills at Grand Rapids South Christian
- Zeeland East at Grand Rapids Union
- Allendale at Holland Christian
- Caledonia at Holland West Ottawa
- East Kentwood at Hudsonville
- Rockford at Jenison
- Allegan at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
- Constantine at Lawton
- Galesburg-Augusta at Parchment
- Hudsonville Unity Christian at Spring Lake
- Wyoming at Zeeland West
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.