Football Frenzy Week 2: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy is back for Week 2, and our crews are heading out to bring you highlights from matchups all over the state, including a clash of powerhouses as Muskegon takes on Detroit Martin Luther King Jr.

We’re spotlighting these games:

Forest Hills Northern at East Grand Rapids

Byron Center at Thornapple Kellogg

Muskegon at Detroit MLK

We’re also sending crews to these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Caledonia vs. Cedar Springs

Comstock Park vs. Kalamazoo United

East Lansing vs. Grandville

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Holland Christian

Grand Ledge vs. East Kentwood

Holland vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

Hudsonville vs. Holt

Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Godwin Heights

Jenison vs. Hamilton St. Thomas

Kalamazoo Central vs. Portage Central

Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Belding

North Muskegon vs. Ravenna

NorthPointe Christian vs. Bloomingdale

Portage Northern vs. Stevensville Lakeshore

Reeths-Puffer vs. Grand Rapids South Christian

Rockford vs. Lowell

Saugatuck vs. Watervliet

Schoolcraft vs. Parchment

Traverse City West vs. Grand Haven

Wayland vs. Lansing Waverly

West Ottawa vs. Forest Hills Central

Wyoming vs. Northview

Zeeland West vs. Grand Rapids Christian

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

—

Inside woodtv.com:

Complete Football Frenzy coverage