Football Frenzy Week 2: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy is back for Week 2, and our crews are heading out to bring you highlights from matchups all over the state, including a clash of powerhouses as Muskegon takes on Detroit Martin Luther King Jr.
We’re spotlighting these games:
- Forest Hills Northern at East Grand Rapids
- Byron Center at Thornapple Kellogg
- Muskegon at Detroit MLK
We’re also sending crews to these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Caledonia vs. Cedar Springs
- Comstock Park vs. Kalamazoo United
- East Lansing vs. Grandville
- Forest Hills Eastern vs. Holland Christian
- Grand Ledge vs. East Kentwood
- Holland vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
- Hudsonville vs. Holt
- Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Godwin Heights
- Jenison vs. Hamilton St. Thomas
- Kalamazoo Central vs. Portage Central
- Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Belding
- North Muskegon vs. Ravenna
- NorthPointe Christian vs. Bloomingdale
- Portage Northern vs. Stevensville Lakeshore
- Reeths-Puffer vs. Grand Rapids South Christian
- Rockford vs. Lowell
- Saugatuck vs. Watervliet
- Schoolcraft vs. Parchment
- Traverse City West vs. Grand Haven
- Wayland vs. Lansing Waverly
- West Ottawa vs. Forest Hills Central
- Wyoming vs. Northview
- Zeeland West vs. Grand Rapids Christian
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.
—
