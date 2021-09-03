Football Frenzy continues Friday: Where the crews will be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Football Frenzy is taking you into Labor Day weekend with some great action on the gridiron.

We’re spotlighting these matchups pitting southeastern Michigan teams against West Michigan programs.

Detroit Cass Tech at Muskegon

Detroit U-D Jesuit at Grandville

Orchard Lake St. Mary at Hudsonville

We’re also sending crews to cover these games (alphabetically by home team):

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice vs. East Kentwood (6 p.m. kickoff)

Detroit Martin Luther King vs. Mona Shores

Fremont vs. Big Rapids

Forest Hills Central vs. Grand Blanc

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. East Grand Rapids

Muskegon Heights vs. Calvin Christian (5 p.m. kickoff)

Traverse City West vs. Grand Haven (1 p.m. kickoff)

Tri County vs. Remus Chippewa Hills

