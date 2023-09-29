GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Week 6 of the Football Frenzy, and some games will decide who’s on top in conferences.
We’re shining the spotlight on these games:
- Belding at Sparta: First place in the O-K Silver is on the line.
- Forest Hills Central at East Grand Rapids: East Grand Rapids is tied for first in the O-K White with Byron Center.
- Paw Paw at Edwardsburg: First place in the Wolverine conference is on the line.
We’re also sending crews to these games:
- Constantine at Allegan
- Lowell at Byron Center
- Saugatuck at Delton Kellogg
- Rockford at Grand Haven
- Wayland at Forest Hills Eastern
- Kenowa Hills at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Northview at Grand Rapids Christian
- Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids South Christian
- Reeths-Puffer at Grand Rapids Union
- Grand Rapids West Catholic at Holland Christian
- Caledonia at Hudsonville
- Wyoming at Mona Shores
- Zeeland East at Muskegon
- Montague at North Muskegon
- St. Joseph at Portage Northern
- Muskegon Catholic Central at Schoolcraft
- Allendale at Spring Lake
- Grandville at West Ottawa
- Muskegon Oakridge at Whitehall
- Holland at Zeeland West
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.