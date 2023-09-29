GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Week 6 of the Football Frenzy, and some games will decide who’s on top in conferences.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games:

Belding at Sparta: First place in the O-K Silver is on the line.

Forest Hills Central at East Grand Rapids: East Grand Rapids is tied for first in the O-K White with Byron Center.

Paw Paw at Edwardsburg: First place in the Wolverine conference is on the line.

We’re also sending crews to these games:

Constantine at Allegan

Lowell at Byron Center

Saugatuck at Delton Kellogg

Rockford at Grand Haven

Wayland at Forest Hills Eastern

Kenowa Hills at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Northview at Grand Rapids Christian

Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids South Christian

Reeths-Puffer at Grand Rapids Union

Grand Rapids West Catholic at Holland Christian

Caledonia at Hudsonville

Wyoming at Mona Shores

Zeeland East at Muskegon

Montague at North Muskegon

St. Joseph at Portage Northern

Muskegon Catholic Central at Schoolcraft

Allendale at Spring Lake

Grandville at West Ottawa

Muskegon Oakridge at Whitehall

Holland at Zeeland West

