Football Frenzy Week 5: Where we’ll be and what’s moved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Concerns over rain and Eastern Equine Encephalitis have led to more shuffled schedules during this week of high school football.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games in Week 5:

East Kentwood (3-1) at Grandville (4-0) — It’s a key matchup in the O-K Red, as only one team can remain unbeaten in conference play. (Kickoff at 4:30 p.m.)

Byron Center (4-0) at Zeeland West (4-0) — This battle of unbeatens is in the O-K Green, a particularly competitive conference.

Oakridge (4-0) at Montague (4-0) — It will be a showdown of state powers in the West Michigan Conference, with Montague ranked No. 1 in Division 5 and Oakridge No. 2.

We’re also working to get crews to these games (listed alphabetically by home team), some of which were moved earlier due to concerns about the mosquito-borne EEE virus:

Allendale vs. Cedar Springs (5 p.m.)

Belding vs. Godwin Heights (5 p.m.)

Coopersville vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

East Grand Rapids vs. Wayland (5 p.m.)

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Grand Rapids Christian (5 p.m.)

Forest Hills Northern vs. Lowell (5 p.m.)

Forest Hills Central vs. Northview (5 p.m.)

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Greenville ( at Houseman Field at 4:30 p.m. )

) Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Unity Christian (5 p.m. at East Kentwood)

Hamilton vs. Holland

Holland Christian vs. Zeeland East

Hudsonville vs. Jenison (Football Frenzy Tailgate game. Homecoming festivities at 4:45 p.m.; kickoff at 5 p.m.)

Kalamazoo Central vs. Battle Creek Lakeview

Kelloggsville vs. Hopkins

Kent City vs. Morley Stanwood

Kenowa Hills vs. Mona Shores (5 p.m.)

Muskegon vs. Fruitport

Muskegon Orchard View vs. Manistee

Portage Northern vs. Mattawan (5:30 p.m.)

Ravenna vs. Mason County Central

Rockford vs. Grand Haven (5 p.m.)

Schoolcraft vs. Delton Kellogg

Sparta vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (Sparta homecoming parade canceled; kickoff at 5 p.m. with homecoming ceremonies afterward in gym)

Thornapple Kellogg vs. Wyoming (Homecoming parade canceled; kickoff at 5 p.m.)

Fennville’s matchup against Brandwine has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday because of the weather.

The game between West Ottawa and Caledonia was moved to Thursday due to a threat of poor weather. Caledonia won 49-14.

