Football Frenzy Week 5: Where we’ll be and what’s moved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Concerns over rain and Eastern Equine Encephalitis have led to more shuffled schedules during this week of high school football.
We’re shining the spotlight on these games in Week 5:
East Kentwood (3-1) at Grandville (4-0) — It’s a key matchup in the O-K Red, as only one team can remain unbeaten in conference play. (Kickoff at 4:30 p.m.)
Byron Center (4-0) at Zeeland West (4-0) — This battle of unbeatens is in the O-K Green, a particularly competitive conference.
Oakridge (4-0) at Montague (4-0) — It will be a showdown of state powers in the West Michigan Conference, with Montague ranked No. 1 in Division 5 and Oakridge No. 2.
We’re also working to get crews to these games (listed alphabetically by home team), some of which were moved earlier due to concerns about the mosquito-borne EEE virus:
- Allendale vs. Cedar Springs (5 p.m.)
- Belding vs. Godwin Heights (5 p.m.)
- Coopersville vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- East Grand Rapids vs. Wayland (5 p.m.)
- Forest Hills Eastern vs. Grand Rapids Christian (5 p.m.)
- Forest Hills Northern vs. Lowell (5 p.m.)
- Forest Hills Central vs. Northview (5 p.m.)
- Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Greenville (at Houseman Field at 4:30 p.m.)
- Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Unity Christian (5 p.m. at East Kentwood)
- Hamilton vs. Holland
- Holland Christian vs. Zeeland East
- Hudsonville vs. Jenison (Football Frenzy Tailgate game. Homecoming festivities at 4:45 p.m.; kickoff at 5 p.m.)
- Kalamazoo Central vs. Battle Creek Lakeview
- Kelloggsville vs. Hopkins
- Kent City vs. Morley Stanwood
- Kenowa Hills vs. Mona Shores (5 p.m.)
- Muskegon vs. Fruitport
- Muskegon Orchard View vs. Manistee
- Portage Northern vs. Mattawan (5:30 p.m.)
- Ravenna vs. Mason County Central
- Rockford vs. Grand Haven (5 p.m.)
- Schoolcraft vs. Delton Kellogg
- Sparta vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (Sparta homecoming parade canceled; kickoff at 5 p.m. with homecoming ceremonies afterward in gym)
- Thornapple Kellogg vs. Wyoming (Homecoming parade canceled; kickoff at 5 p.m.)
Fennville’s matchup against Brandwine has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday because of the weather.
The game between West Ottawa and Caledonia was moved to Thursday due to a threat of poor weather. Caledonia won 49-14.
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.
—
Inside woodtv.com: