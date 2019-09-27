Closings & Delays
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

Football Frenzy Week 5: Where we’ll be and what’s moved

Football Frenzy

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
grandville football practice

Grandville football practice. (September 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Concerns over rain and Eastern Equine Encephalitis have led to more shuffled schedules during this week of high school football.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games in Week 5:

East Kentwood (3-1) at Grandville (4-0) — It’s a key matchup in the O-K Red, as only one team can remain unbeaten in conference play. (Kickoff at 4:30 p.m.)

Byron Center (4-0) at Zeeland West (4-0) — This battle of unbeatens is in the O-K Green, a particularly competitive conference.

Oakridge (4-0) at Montague (4-0) — It will be a showdown of state powers in the West Michigan Conference, with Montague ranked No. 1 in Division 5 and Oakridge No. 2.

We’re also working to get crews to these games (listed alphabetically by home team), some of which were moved earlier due to concerns about the mosquito-borne EEE virus:

  • Allendale vs. Cedar Springs (5 p.m.)
  • Belding vs. Godwin Heights (5 p.m.)
  • Coopersville vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
  • East Grand Rapids vs. Wayland (5 p.m.)
  • Forest Hills Eastern vs. Grand Rapids Christian (5 p.m.)
  • Forest Hills Northern vs. Lowell (5 p.m.)
  • Forest Hills Central vs. Northview (5 p.m.)
  • Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Greenville (at Houseman Field at 4:30 p.m.)
  • Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Unity Christian (5 p.m. at East Kentwood)
  • Hamilton vs. Holland
  • Holland Christian vs. Zeeland East
  • Hudsonville vs. Jenison (Football Frenzy Tailgate game. Homecoming festivities at 4:45 p.m.; kickoff at 5 p.m.)
  • Kalamazoo Central vs. Battle Creek Lakeview
  • Kelloggsville vs. Hopkins
  • Kent City vs. Morley Stanwood
  • Kenowa Hills vs. Mona Shores (5 p.m.)
  • Muskegon vs. Fruitport
  • Muskegon Orchard View vs. Manistee
  • Portage Northern vs. Mattawan (5:30 p.m.)
  • Ravenna vs. Mason County Central
  • Rockford vs. Grand Haven (5 p.m.)
  • Schoolcraft vs. Delton Kellogg
  • Sparta vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (Sparta homecoming parade canceled; kickoff at 5 p.m. with homecoming ceremonies afterward in gym)
  • Thornapple Kellogg vs. Wyoming (Homecoming parade canceled; kickoff at 5 p.m.)

Fennville’s matchup against Brandwine has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday because of the weather.

The game between West Ottawa and Caledonia was moved to Thursday due to a threat of poor weather. Caledonia won 49-14.

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

Inside woodtv.com:

Football Frenzy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 

 