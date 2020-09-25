Football Frenzy: Where the crew will be tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Football Frenzy is shining the spotlight on two key matchups in the Muskegon area as the high school football season continues tonight.

We’re taking you to Muskegon as the Big Reds play Mona Shores in a newly renovated Hackley Stadium, plus the contest between Montague and Muskegon Oakridge.

Our crews are also working to bring you highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Caledonia vs. Rockford (6 p.m.)

East Grand Rapids vs. Greenville (5:30 p.m.)

East Kentwood vs. Grandville (6 p.m.)

Forest Hills Central vs. Forest Hills Northern (5 p.m. at Northview)

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (7 p.m.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Thornapple Kellogg (7 p.m.)

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Byron Center (6 p.m.)

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Kenowa Hills (6 p.m. at Houseman Field)

Hamilton vs. Allendale (7 p.m.)

Holland vs. Reeths-Puffer (7 p.m.)

Kalamazoo Central vs. Stevensville Lakeshore (7 p.m.)

Kelloggsville vs. Godwin Heights (6 p.m.)

Lowell vs. Northview (7 p.m.)

Mattawan vs. Portage Northern (7 p.m.)

Otsego vs. Paw Paw (7 p.m.)

Portage Central vs. Battle Creek Lakeview (7 p.m.)

Schoolcraft vs. Saugatuck (7 p.m.)

Sparta vs. Hopkins (7 p.m.)

Wayland vs. Cedar Springs (7 p.m.)

West Ottawa vs. Jenison (7 p.m.)

Wyoming vs. Zeeland East (6 p.m.)

Zeeland West vs. Grand Rapids Union (7 p.m.)

Even though games closed to most due to coronavirus mitigation rules, you can still catch play-by-play coverage of several on MichiganSportsRadio.com. Here’s what they have on tap tonight:

East Grand Rapids vs. Greenville (5:30 p.m.)

East Kentwood vs. Grandville (6 p.m. – audio and video)

Caledonia vs. Rockford (6 p.m. – audio and video)

Lowell vs. Northview (7 p.m. )

Unity Christian vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (7 p.m.)

Spring Lake vs. Coopersville (7 p.m.)

Hudsonville vs. Grand Haven (7 p.m.)

Zeeland West vs. Grand Rapids Union (7 p.m.)

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (7 p.m.)

West Ottawa vs. Jenison (7 p.m. – audio and video)

Chippewa Hills vs Central Montcalm (7 p.m. – audio and video)

Newaygo vs. Tri-Unity (7 p.m. – audio and video)

Freeland vs. Alma (7 p.m.)

Saginaw Swan Valley vs. Frankenmuth (7 p.m.)

Livonia Franklin at John Glenn (7 p.m.)

You can also stay with woodtv.com as scores come in and tune in to the Frenzy at 11 p.m.