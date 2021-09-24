Football Frenzy: Where the crews will be tonight

Football Frenzy

by:

Posted: / Updated:
plainwell high school football 082318_1535072124130.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the high school football season well underway, several teams are hoping to maintain their undefeated conference records.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games:

  • Edwardsburg (4-0) at Plainwell (4-0)
  • Hudsonville (2-2) at Rockford (4-0)
  • Grand Haven (3-1) at Caledonia (4-0)

We’re also sending crews to get highlights of these matchups (alphabetically by home team):

  • Allendale vs. Coopersville
  • Cedar Springs vs. Forest Hills Eastern
  • Forest Hills Central vs. Greenville
  • Forest Hills Northern vs. East Grand Rapids
  • Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (at Houseman Field)
  • Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Fruitport
  • Grandville vs. Jenison
  • Hopkins vs. Comstock Park
  • Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Holland Christian (at Jenison)
  • Kalamazoo United vs. Coloma
  • Lowell vs. Grand Rapids Christian
  • Montague vs. Ravenna
  • Muskegon Oakridge vs. Hart
  • Muskegon Reeths-Puffer vs. Zeeland West
  • North Muskegon vs. Whitehall
  • Northview vs. Byron Center
  • Parchment vs. Constantine
  • Sparta vs. Belding
  • Spring Lake vs. Hamilton
  • Wayland vs. Grand Rapids South Christian
  • Wyoming vs. Muskegon
  • Zeeland East vs. Mona Shores

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!