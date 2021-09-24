Football Frenzy: Where the crews will be tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the high school football season well underway, several teams are hoping to maintain their undefeated conference records.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games:

Edwardsburg (4-0) at Plainwell (4-0)

Hudsonville (2-2) at Rockford (4-0)

Grand Haven (3-1) at Caledonia (4-0)

We’re also sending crews to get highlights of these matchups (alphabetically by home team):

Allendale vs. Coopersville

Cedar Springs vs. Forest Hills Eastern

Forest Hills Central vs. Greenville

Forest Hills Northern vs. East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (at Houseman Field)

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Fruitport

Grandville vs. Jenison

Hopkins vs. Comstock Park

Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Holland Christian (at Jenison)

Kalamazoo United vs. Coloma

Lowell vs. Grand Rapids Christian

Montague vs. Ravenna

Muskegon Oakridge vs. Hart

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer vs. Zeeland West

North Muskegon vs. Whitehall

Northview vs. Byron Center

Parchment vs. Constantine

Sparta vs. Belding

Spring Lake vs. Hamilton

Wayland vs. Grand Rapids South Christian

Wyoming vs. Muskegon

Zeeland East vs. Mona Shores

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.