GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 5 of the high school football season has some exciting matchups, with the Frenzy spotlighting battles of the unbeatens:
- Caledonia (4-0) at Grandville (4-0)
- Forest Hills Eastern (4-0) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4-0)
- Zeeland West (4-0) at Muskegon (3-1)
We’re also working to get highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Mattawan at Battle Creek Central
- Sparta at Belding
- Hopkins at Comstock Park
- Rockford at East Kentwood
- Coopersville at Fruitport
- Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills
- Allendale at Grand Rapids West Catholic
- Hastings at Harper Creek
- Delton Kellogg at Lawton
- Forest Hills Northern at Lowell
- Grand Rapids Union at Mona Shores
- Hart at North Muskegon
- Forest Hills Central at Northview
- Fremont at Oakridge
- Marshall at Pennfield
- St. Joseph at Portage Central
- Grand Rapids South Christian at Thornapple Kellogg
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.