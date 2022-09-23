GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 5 of the high school football season has some exciting matchups, with the Frenzy spotlighting battles of the unbeatens:

Caledonia (4-0) at Grandville (4-0)

Forest Hills Eastern (4-0) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4-0)

Zeeland West (4-0) at Muskegon (3-1)

We’re also working to get highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Mattawan at Battle Creek Central

Sparta at Belding

Hopkins at Comstock Park

Rockford at East Kentwood

Coopersville at Fruitport

Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills

Allendale at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Hastings at Harper Creek

Delton Kellogg at Lawton

Forest Hills Northern at Lowell

Grand Rapids Union at Mona Shores

Hart at North Muskegon

Forest Hills Central at Northview

Fremont at Oakridge

Marshall at Pennfield

St. Joseph at Portage Central

Grand Rapids South Christian at Thornapple Kellogg

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.