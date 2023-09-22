GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 5’s Football Frenzy spotlight games feature unbeaten teams looking to hold on to a perfect record.
The spotlight games are also key conference matchups:
- Byron Center at Forest Hills Central
- Spring Lake at Grand Rapids West Catholic
- North Muskegon at Hart
We’re also sending crews to these games:
- Fruitport at Allendale
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Cedar Springs
- Grand Rapids South Christian at Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills (at Houseman Field)
- Hudsonville at Grandville
- Parchment at Kalamazoo United
- Lakeview at Kent City
- Greenville at Lowell (Pink Arrow game)
- Forest Hills Eastern at Kenowa Hills
- Orchard View at Muskegon Catholic Central
- East Grand Rapids at Northview
- Edwardsburg at Otsego
- Paw Paw at Plainwell
- Battle Creek Lakeview at Portage Northern
- Muskegon at Reeths-Puffer
- West Ottawa at Rockford
- Allegan at South Haven
- Coopersville at Unity Christian
- Zeeland West vs. Zeeland East
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.